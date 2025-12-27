Delhi CM pays homage to sacrifice of Sahibzadas on Veer Bal Diwas

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday attended a programme organised at Thyagaraj Stadium to mark Veer Bal Diwas and paid homage to the sacrifice of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stressed, “Veer Bal Diwas is not merely a day of remembrance but a collective resolve to instil the values of courage, self-respect, patriotism and moral fortitude in the coming generations.”

“India has, for centuries, been a land of bravery, sacrifice and valour. The Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh ji demonstrated such extraordinary courage, firm faith and devotion to dharma at a very young age. Their example stands unparalleled in world history,” she noted, adding, “At an age when children are usually engaged in play and recreation, the Sahibzadas refused to bow before fear, terror and oppression. They chose the path of sacrifice to protect their faith.”

She hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to declare December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas as a historic and far-sighted initiative.