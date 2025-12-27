Delhi government notifies rejig of 11 districts into 13

NEW DELHI: In a major administrative reboot, the government has notified the reorganisation of 11 districts into 13, with an objective to maintain uninterrupted public services and end years of jurisdictional chaos that routinely left residents shuttling between mismatched offices for basic services.

With this notification, the government has also clarified the jurisdictions of Sub Registrar Offices for ease of document registration and minimise inconvenience.

Under the new structure, Lajpat Nagar and Kalkaji will serve the South East district, while Kashmiri Gate-I and II will handle registrations for the newly created Old Delhi district. In Central district, Basai Darapur-I and II and Asaf Ali Road will function as registration offices, and New Delhi will operate from Sarojini Nagar and INA.

For other districts, Pitampura-I and II will serve Central North; Libaspur will cater to North; and Narela will remain the registration hub for Outer North. South West district will operate through Najafgarh and Kapashera-I and II, while North West will be covered by Kanjhawala, Punjabi Bagh, and Rohini. North East will have Seelampur and Shahdara as its SROs, East will continue with Geeta Colony, Vivek Vihar, and Preet Vihar; South will function from Hauz Khas, and West will operate through Janakpuri-I, II, and III.

The government says the new structure finally aligns revenue boundaries with MCD zones, NDMC, and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

In another notification, the revenue department has also notified revised locations for the offices of District Magistrates (DMs) and Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs).

Every district will now get a Mini Secretariat, a single-window service hub bringing revenue, land, licensing, and coordination offices under one roof.