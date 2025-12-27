Delhi Police conducts Op Aaghat 3.0: Hundreds arrested, illegal weapons and drugs seized

As Delhi prepares for New Year celebrations, police carried out an expanded overnight raids across the national capital, arresting hundreds of people, seizing illegal weapons, drugs and recovering stolen property to pre-empt crime during the festive rush.

The Delhi Police on the intervening night of Friday and conducted Operation Aaghat 3.0, arresting 285 people under the Excise Act, the NDPS Act and the Gambling Act.

Police said 504 people were apprehended under preventive measures, while 116 listed “bad characters” were also detained.

Recoveries included 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges, 27 knives, 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor, 6.01 kg of ganja and Rs 2.30 lakh in cash.

A total of 310 mobile phones, 231 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler were seized or recovered during the operation, police said. In all, 1,306 people were rounded up under preventive action.

DCP South East Hemant Tiwari said the operation was aimed at strengthening law and order ahead of New Year celebrations.

Separately, a brief exchange of fire took place in Delhi’s Narela area, in which two wanted men were injured and arrested, police said.

The accused, identified as Afzal alias Imran and Chandan alias Kaku, are listed bad characters of the Narela police station and are involved in multiple criminal cases, officials said.

Police said the two were roaming with a firearm when a special picket was set up near NIT, Narela. On spotting the police, the accused allegedly fired three rounds, prompting retaliatory fire in which both were shot in the legs.

The injured men were taken to RHC Hospital and later referred to BSA Hospital. Police said two pistols, mobile phones, a motorcycle and five empty cartridges were recovered from the spot.

A case is being registered under relevant sections related to attempt to murder, assault on a public servant and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)