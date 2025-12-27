Delhi records 'very poor' air quality; foggy conditions likely to persist

A dense fog blanketed the national capital on Saturday morning as air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, reducing visibility and disrupting daily life.

The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 355 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 0 and 50 as ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Authorities said they were closely monitoring pollution levels and enforcing measures such as the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule to curb emissions.

Visuals from several parts of the city showed a thick layer of smog. The AQI at India Gate stood at 303 (very poor), while Anand Vihar and Akshardham recorded an AQI of 410, classified as severe. The AQI at ITO was 379 (very poor), and at Dhaula Kuan it was 252 (poor), CPCB data showed.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has forecast foggy conditions for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity stood at 100 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including restrictions on construction and industrial activities.

A combination of cold weather, calm winds, and dense fog is trapping pollutants, leading to haze and smog. This cycle of poor air quality is expected to persist with current weather patterns, prompting continuous monitoring and calls for stricter pollution control measures.

'Very Poor' air quality requires people, especially vulnerable groups (children, elderly, those with respiratory issues), to limit prolonged outdoor exposure and wear masks.