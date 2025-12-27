Hall in IIT-Delhi named after Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) on Friday announced that the Exhibition Hall at its main campus will be named the “Binny Bansal Exhibition Hall”, in recognition of alumnus and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal and his significant contribution to the institute.

The decision follows Bansal’s donation to the IIT Delhi Endowment Fund, described by the institute as the largest-ever unrestricted individual contribution made to IIT Delhi. The proposal to name the Exhibition Hall in his honour was approved by the Board for Educational and Research Planning (BERP) on the recommendation of the naming committee.

Located on the ground floor of the Main Building at the IIT Delhi campus, the Exhibition Hall is a prominent space used for academic displays, institutional showcases, and public events. Institute officials said the naming recognises Bansal’s long-standing association with his alma mater and his commitment to supporting its academic and research mission.

The announcement was formally made by Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, during an Alumni Mixer held in Singapore. The event brought together alumni, entrepreneurs, and donors to discuss the institute’s future priorities, growth plans, and the role of alumni engagement in strengthening IIT Delhi’s global standing.

Bansal, an alumnus of IIT Delhi, is best known as the co-founder of Flipkart, one of India’s largest e-commerce companies. Over the years, he has remained actively engaged with the institute,