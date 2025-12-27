Plans on to bring carpooling back to curb pollution: Delhi government

NEW DELHI: The government has informed that the departments concerned are in continuous dialogue with ridehailing companies such as Ola and Uber, asking them to prioritise shared rides, increase the participation of women drivers, and promote environment-friendly services. Shared taxi services, which were available in Delhi before the Covid-19 pandemic but were discontinued later, are now being considered for revival to provide affordable and convenient transport options to commuters.

According to the Chief Minister, this policy is not only a response to present-day traffic challenges but also an important step towards a long-term, sustainable and environment-friendly transport model. She added that the core objective of the government’s transport policy is to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads while ensuring that commuters do not face inconvenience in their daily commute. The government aims for limited number of vehicles to serve maximum number of passengers.