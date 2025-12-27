‘Santa case Political desperation of AAP’: BJP

NEW DELHI: A day after three AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, were booked for allegedly “outraging the religious sentiments of Christians”, Delhi minister Ravindra Indraj described it as an act of “political desperation”, and said that no religion should be mocked.

An FIR was registered against Bhardwaj, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha and AAP leader Adil Ahmad Khan on Thursday over a skit related to air pollution that had a man dressed as Santa Claus. The complainant alleged that the skit outrages the religious feelings of the Christian community, as Santa Claus was a “revered religious and cultural icon”.

There was no reaction from the AAP over Indraj’s comments. The minister also said the remarks made during the skit were insensitive and contrary to the responsibilities of elected representatives.

The complaint, submitted by an advocate Khushboo George, alleges that the three leaders uploaded videos on their official social media handles on December 17 and 18 of a ‘political skit’ performed publicly at Connaught Place.