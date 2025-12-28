Down to Earth
A small boy carrying a heavy harvest, and a crowded boat struggling to stay afloat, hinting at labour and survival — these are some of the sculptures at sculptor Rajesh Ram’s exhibition ‘Chhoti Baatein, Bade Sapne’, on view at Delhi’s Palette Art Gallery, till January 15, 2026.
Using familiar images from everyday life, the exhibition features a body of sculptural and mixed-media works that explore identity, memory, ecology, and collective existence. Born in Jharkhand and now based in Delhi, Ram’s artworks have been inspired by his personal experiences that connect memories with wider political and social scenarios.
Childhood, nature and time
Growing up in Jharkhand, Ram was surrounded by traditional sculpture practices that built his understanding of form and material. “Observing and engaging with these indigenous forms led me to pursue formal academic studies in art,” he says.
The exhibition's visual core consists of three recurring elements: the boy, nature, and the boat. The boy is a recurring figure who represents the artist at various phases of his life. “I sculpt the boy as an innocent child and as a teenager who could ask questions freely,” Ram tells TMS. Derived from his recollections of living up close to the Ganga—in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district—nature and the boat symbolise mobility, time, and the various transitions of life.
‘Muthi Bhar Bachpan (A Fistful of Childhood)’, which depicts a young child struggling under the weight of his harvest and highlights the themes of labour and aspiration, is one of the most remarkable pieces on display. An overcrowded boat in ‘Bhari Duniya, Bhari Naav (A Crowded World, A Crowded Boat)’ conveys a powerful message about migration, population growth, and ecological imbalance.
Art beyond aesthetics
According to Ram, the works displayed at the exhibition have been made out of materials such as bronze and wood, along with natural materials like clay and ceramics. For the exhibition, however, he primarily worked with bronze using the traditional lost-wax casting process, which he adds, helps give fine detailing to the sculptures. The entire project took nearly two years to complete.
However, Ram adds that making a sculpture is a time-intensive process that requires immense patience, especially in the case of bronze works, where casting involves multiple stages — from modelling and mould-making to casting and finishing. He added that because of this layered approach, the time invested in each work varies.
According to the artist, working with social themes comes with a strong sense of responsibility. He said art, for him, is “not limited to aesthetics alone” but is a way of observing, understanding and engaging in dialogue with society.
“At the same time,” he remarks, “it is equally important for me to question, reflect, and critique where needed.” He adds that viewing empathy and critique as “interconnected approaches” give his work depth and meaning.