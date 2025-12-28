Down to Earth

Art beyond aesthetics

According to Ram, the works displayed at the exhibition have been made out of materials such as bronze and wood, along with natural materials like clay and ceramics. For the exhibition, however, he primarily worked with bronze using the traditional lost-wax casting process, which he adds, helps give fine detailing to the sculptures. The entire project took nearly two years to complete.

However, Ram adds that making a sculpture is a time-intensive process that requires immense patience, especially in the case of bronze works, where casting involves multiple stages — from modelling and mould-making to casting and finishing. He added that because of this layered approach, the time invested in each work varies.

According to the artist, working with social themes comes with a strong sense of responsibility. He said art, for him, is “not limited to aesthetics alone” but is a way of observing, understanding and engaging in dialogue with society.

“At the same time,” he remarks, “it is equally important for me to question, reflect, and critique where needed.” He adds that viewing empathy and critique as “interconnected approaches” give his work depth and meaning.