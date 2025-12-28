Of Deserts and Gusts of Wind

With a body of work that explores the physical terrain of the Indian desert and the lives shaped by it, architect Mansi Trehan presents her solo exhibition ‘Sehra-e-Ret: The Dancing Dunes’. The show will be on view from January 4 to January 7, 2026, at Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi.

Trehan, who has over 18 years of experience as an architect, is also trained in Bharatanatyam. Drawing from her visits to the Jodhpur and Jaisalmer districts of Rajasthan, she converts the movement of sand and wind into textured, abstract compositions.

Using a palette dominated by reds, oranges, and ochres, Trehan creates surfaces that echo the desert’s undulating forms. Interestingly, she employs a rectangular metal sheet—or ‘patti’, commonly used to apply wall putty—to build layers and textures in her works.