Pink Saheli Smart Card for free bus travel to be rolled out in Delhi from January

NEW DELHI: There is good news for women in Delhi ahead of the New Year, as their long wait for the Pink Saheli Smart Card for free travel in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses is set to end.

The Delhi government is preparing to roll out the project by starting the distribution of smart cards from the first week of January to eligible women residing in the national capital.

According to sources, after a prolonged process, the Delhi Transport Department has finalised Airtel Payments Bank and Muffin Payments Bank to issue the smart cards.

Sources said the government is all set to open counters in various parts of Delhi soon after the end of this year to distribute the Pink Saheli Smart Cards.

At these counters, women will be able to get the Pink Saheli Card made by showing their Delhi Aadhaar card as proof of identity. DTC officials said that the selected banks will issue three types of smart cards for bus passengers.

Banks have been instructed to open counters at district magistrate offices, sub divisional magistrate offices, bus depots and common service centres Jan Suvidha Kendras so that women do not face any difficulty in obtaining the card.

The complete responsibility for opening the counters will rest with the banks. The process will begin from the first week of January and, if everything goes as planned, the scheme may be launched anytime after January 14.

The first will be the Pink Saheli Card, which will be issued exclusively to women residents of Delhi. This card will be mandatory for girls and women aged 12 years and above.

After receiving the card, women will be able to travel free of cost by tapping the card on the electronic ticketing machine with the bus conductor. Currently, around two crore women travel by buses in Delhi every month.

The second card will be meant for bus pass holders in various special categories, including persons with disabilities, senior citizens, sportspersons, war widows, national award winners and more than 12 other categories.