16-year-old boy dies after falling from plastic shed of restaurant in Delhi; family alleges foul play

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy, who had gone out to play billiards at a nearby mall, died after allegedly falling from a plastic shed of a restaurant in northwest Delhi's Gujranwala area, police said on Monday.

The police said they received a PCR call on Sunday and rushed to the spot, where they learnt that the injured boy, Kabin, a Class 11 student and local resident, had already been shifted to a hospital, where he was later declared dead.

According to police, Kabin had gone out around 5 pm with his classmates Aryamen, Kabir and Yash Tyagi, to the restaurant to hang out.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the group reached the top of the building using the staircase. The boy climbed onto a plastic shed installed as a cover for the gallery space between adjacent shops. The shed collapsed under his weight, causing him to fall onto the ground below," a senior police officer said.

A crime team and forensic experts inspected the spot to ascertain the exact sequence of events, police said.

Kabin's father, Rahul Kumar, while speaking to PTI, however, questioned the police version and said the circumstances surrounding the death of his son were suspicious.

"Our child had gone out after taking Rs 100 from his mother to play billiards at a mall barely three minutes from our home. About an hour later, we received a call that he was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital," Rahul told PTI.