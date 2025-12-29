AI-based plan on anvil to curb pollution in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is preparing a comprehensive, year-round strategy to combat air pollution through science-backed interventions, advanced technology and coordinated governance, officials said.
As part of this approach, the government is exploring a potential collaboration with IIT Kanpur to leverage artificial intelligence and advanced air quality intelligence systems for pollution mitigation. The Environment Department is set to deliberate on the roadmap for collaboration, institutional mechanisms and phased implementation.
Speaking on the initiative, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government is shifting towards a data-led model of governance. “We are moving towards a system where decisions are driven by real-time data, source identification and measurable outcomes, rather than reactive measures,” he said.
The proposed collaboration aims to strengthen Delhi’s capacity to identify pollution sources at a granular level, assess their impact and enable targeted, timely interventions across sectors. The focus is on developing systems that can continuously monitor, analyse, forecast and guide pollution-control actions.
“Our objective is clear—pollution control cannot be seasonal. Delhi needs a 365-day action framework that combines technology, governance and enforcement, all working in coordination through data-driven decision-making,” he added.
A key pillar of the strategy is dynamic source apportionment, which will help authorities scientifically determine pollution contributions from dust, transport, industry, biomass burning and regional factors. This evidence-based approach will allow agencies to act directly at the source of pollution, instead of resorting to blanket bans or short-term responses.
The collaboration also emphasises multi-agency coordination to ensure municipal bodies, district administrations, enforcement agencies and technical institutions operate on a shared data platform with defined roles and accountability.
“When every agency works from the same scientific evidence, action becomes faster, sharper and more effective. This is how we aim to transform Delhi’s approach from firefighting to actual prevention,” Sirsa said. Simultaneously, the government is acting on four key fronts—vehicular emissions, dust control, polluting industries and waste management—through round-the-clock interventions by civic agencies.
POLLUTION CONTROL DRIVE
388 anti-smog guns, 270 sprinklers, 75 sweepers in daily use
326 mist spray systems installed at 13 pollution hotspots
Extra Metro trips added under GRAP to cut private vehicle use
E-autos deployed at Metro stations
Delhi bus fleet at 5,295, with 3,427 electric buses