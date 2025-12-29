AI-based plan on anvil to curb pollution in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is preparing a comprehensive, year-round strategy to combat air pollution through science-backed interventions, advanced technology and coordinated governance, officials said.

As part of this approach, the government is exploring a potential collaboration with IIT Kanpur to leverage artificial intelligence and advanced air quality intelligence systems for pollution mitigation. The Environment Department is set to deliberate on the roadmap for collaboration, institutional mechanisms and phased implementation.

Speaking on the initiative, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government is shifting towards a data-led model of governance. “We are moving towards a system where decisions are driven by real-time data, source identification and measurable outcomes, rather than reactive measures,” he said.

The proposed collaboration aims to strengthen Delhi’s capacity to identify pollution sources at a granular level, assess their impact and enable targeted, timely interventions across sectors. The focus is on developing systems that can continuously monitor, analyse, forecast and guide pollution-control actions.

“Our objective is clear—pollution control cannot be seasonal. Delhi needs a 365-day action framework that combines technology, governance and enforcement, all working in coordination through data-driven decision-making,” he added.