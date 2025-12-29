In a powerful affirmation of art beyond borders, Austria and Ukraine came together in New Delhi to inaugurate a landmark Austrian–Ukrainian cultural collaboration, celebrating artistic freedom, resilience, and cross-cultural exchange. The initiative, realised through music, literature, and dialogue, marks a significant moment in cultural diplomacy and international cooperation.

The evening opened with an inaugural address by Dr. Gisela Kristoferitsch, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of Austria in India, setting the tone for a programme rooted in shared values and artistic solidarity. The event officially launched a special Austrian–Ukrainian cultural project in India, implemented by the Ukrainian Institute and the Austrian Cultural Forum, New Delhi, with the active support of the Embassy of Ukraine in India.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, underlined the diplomatic and cultural significance of the initiative. The evening featured a rare and compelling musical collaboration between Austria’s leading jazz artists and Ukrainian classical tradition. Vienna’s celebrated jazz duo Michaela Rabitsch — Austria’s foremost female jazz trumpet player, often described as a modern-day female Chet Baker — and acclaimed composer and guitarist Robert Pawlik, known as Vienna’s “first couple of jazz,” presented an original programme blending jazz, world music, and fusion. They were joined by Joe Abentung and renowned Ukrainian musicologist, pianist, and maestro Dr. Taras Filenko.