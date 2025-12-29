Chocolate siddu and quiet luxury: A forest retreat in Himachal’s Sirmaur

NEW DELHI: Set amid the forested hills of Sarsu village in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, Rajmaan Singh Eco Resort offers a secluded mountain retreat where nature, culture and comfort blend seamlessly.

One of the resort’s most distinctive offerings begins with a guided forest trek. Guests opting for select stay packages walk along scenic trails and, after nearly an hour, are rewarded with an authentic Himachali dham served traditionally on a pattal (leaf plate). The experience reflects the resort’s effort to preserve local culinary traditions.

Mornings start with the traditional Himachali siddu, a steamed local bread served with ghee. Adding a contemporary twist, the resort has introduced a chocolate siddu—baked with a chocolate brownie filling and served with chocolate syrup. The management claims it is the first such innovation in Himachal Pradesh, offering guests a rare fusion of tradition and modern indulgence.

Food at the resort carries a homely touch. Guests are served saag made from bicchu buti, a mountain herb, paired with makki ki roti. Meals often include freshly grown mushroom soup and lemon pickle prepared from lemons grown in the resort’s kitchen garden.

Accommodation is another highlight. Themed rooms—Mukta (pearl white), Nishaanta (black), Kubera (golden) and Mayura (blue)—form the resort’s core USP. Additional rooms, Noor Mahal and the duplex Khwabgah, enhance the offering, with glass-roof suites set to open soon.

Founder Sukhvinder Singh Sudan said the resort draws inspiration from his family’s Sikh heritage. “Inspired by our family’s seva, we are committed to spreading warmth and hospitality in everything we do,” he said. Named after his parents, the property also houses event spaces, wellness facilities, and is pet-friendly, catering to guests across age groups.