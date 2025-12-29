Delhi Congress holds ‘Lok Sansad’ on pollution, accuses BJP of blocking debate

NEW DELHI: Amid the worsening air pollution crisis in the national capital, the Delhi Congress on Monday organised a ‘Lok Sansad’ to discuss solutions to the issue through public dialogue. The party’s state unit chief, Devender Yadav, alleged that the BJP-led Central government did not allow a detailed discussion on pollution in Parliament and that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had failed to convene an all-party meeting on the matter.

Yadav said the Delhi Congress held extensive discussions with environmentalists, teachers, doctors specialising in cancer and asthma, gynaecologists, resident welfare association (RWA) representatives, students, advocates, social workers, sanitation workers and security personnel, all of whom offered important suggestions on clean air and sanitation.

“After detailed deliberations in the Lok Sansad, the Congress will compile a comprehensive suggestion paper on solutions to Delhi’s pollution and present it to the government and various sections of society so that the people of the city can breathe clean air in a safe environment. We have also sought suggestions from the people of Delhi on the pollution issue,” Yadav said.