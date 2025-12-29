Delhi Congress holds ‘Lok Sansad’ on pollution, accuses BJP of blocking debate

NEW DELHI: Amid the worsening air pollution crisis in the national capital, the Delhi Congress on Monday organised a ‘Lok Sansad’ to discuss solutions to the issue through public dialogue. The party’s state unit chief, Devender Yadav, alleged that the BJP-led Central government did not allow a detailed discussion on pollution in Parliament and that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had failed to convene an all-party meeting on the matter.
Yadav said the Delhi Congress held extensive discussions with environmentalists, teachers, doctors specialising in cancer and asthma, gynaecologists, resident welfare association (RWA) representatives, students, advocates, social workers, sanitation workers and security personnel, all of whom offered important suggestions on clean air and sanitation.
“After detailed deliberations in the Lok Sansad, the Congress will compile a comprehensive suggestion paper on solutions to Delhi’s pollution and present it to the government and various sections of society so that the people of the city can breathe clean air in a safe environment. We have also sought suggestions from the people of Delhi on the pollution issue,” Yadav said.
He alleged that during the recently concluded winter session of Parliament, the BJP government refused to discuss the serious issue of pollution despite demands from the entire opposition, including the Congress. “We also demanded an all-party meeting in Delhi so that the opposition could present its suggestions and solutions to control pollution, but the Chief Minister did not pay any heed. Meanwhile, the people of Delhi continue to suffer as pollution levels frequently rise to a dangerous 400–500 AQI, causing respiratory distress,” he said.
Yadav further suggested that public transport should be made free or affordable for all passengers. Citing examples such as Luxembourg, Tallinn and Washington, he said vehicular emissions are the biggest contributor to air pollution, which has now become an emergency situation. “Keeping public health in mind, the government should immediately implement such a policy,” he added.
On Saturday, the Delhi Congress had also demanded that the Chief Minister present a white paper on pollution during the four-day winter session of the Delhi Assembly beginning January 5, explaining the permanent measures taken over the past 10 months to control air pollution.