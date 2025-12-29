Delhi steps up dust-control drive with anti-smog guns, sprinklers and sweepers

NEW DELHI: Amid the pollution crisis, the government has intensified dust-control measures through large-scale deployment of anti-smog guns, water sprinklers, mechanical road sweepers and mist spray systems.

According to the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, 388 anti-smog guns, 270 water sprinklers and 75 mechanical road sweepers are covering thousands of kilometres of roads daily, while 326 mist spray systems have been installed at 13 major hotspots.

The measures follow a review meeting held by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change with Delhi-NCR states, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Central Pollution Control Board, in compliance with Supreme Court directions. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said thousands of enforcement teams are working round the clock to curb dust, open burning, industrial pollution and vehicular emissions.