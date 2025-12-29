Delhi’s AQI slips into ‘severe’ zone; dense fog cripples operations at IGI Airport, 128 flights cancelled

Delhi remained engulfed in a thick blanket of smog on Monday morning, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘severe’ category at 402.

Air quality was recorded as severe at 22 monitoring stations, very poor at 14, and poor at one, while data from three stations was unavailable. Vivek Vihar in east Delhi reported the worst air quality with an AQI of 456, according to data from Central Pollution Control Board, reported by PTI.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 401 and 500 falls in the severe category, posing serious health risks, especially to vulnerable groups.

The city’s air quality is expected to remain very poor over the next three days, with conditions likely to fluctuate between very poor and severe over the following six days, the Air Quality Early Warning System said.

Dense fog at isolated places during the morning hours also affected vehicular movement across parts of the capital.

According to India Meteorological Department, minimum temperatures are expected to stay near normal, while maximum temperatures will remain above normal. Delhi is likely to record maximum temperatures between 22°C and 24°C, and minimum temperatures between 7°C and 9°C. Light northwesterly winds, blowing at less than 15 kmph, are expected during the morning and afternoon, gradually weakening later in the day.