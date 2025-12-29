In 2026, Delhi govt should follow ‘work first, byte later’ policy

As the year approaches its end, it is neither premature nor misplaced to take stock of the events and developments that have shaped Delhi over the past 12 months. The year has been politically momentous, administratively challenging, and civically demanding. Above all, it has marked a decisive shift in the city’s political trajectory with a change of government that many believed was long overdue.

The most significant development was the end of the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). After 10 tumultuous years in power, a period that began with lofty promises of honesty, transparency, and a new political culture, the party exited the Delhi Secretariat under a cloud of corruption allegations, leadership crises, and internal contradictions.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after a gap of 27 years. Its victory was framed not merely as a change of guard but as a promise of restoring governance and accelerating development. At the helm of this transition stood Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who inherited an opportunity and an enormous responsibility. Her government faced onerous task of bringing the city “back on the rails” after years of administrative disruption and policy paralysis.

Complicating matters was the backdrop of an unrelenting narrative war on social media. The outgoing AAP, though electorally defeated, remained highly active in shaping public discourse, often seeking to frame every civic difficulty as proof of BJP’s failure. The new government, despite performing reasonably on several governance parameters, appeared at times to be losing the battle of perception.