L-G rejigs capital admin, transfers 76 IAS, DANICS officers in biggest shuffle

NEW DELHI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has issued transfer and posting orders for 19 IAS officers of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre and 57 officers of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) across various departments.

The move marks the biggest reshuffle since the formation of the Rekha Gupta government in the city. Earlier in May, Saxena had transferred 42 IAS and DANICS officers.

Shurbir Singh, a 2004-batch officer, currently the secretary (finance) with additional charge as development commissioner, will now also serve as the director of Directorate of Agriculture & Marketing (DAM).

K Mahesh, a 2009-IAS officer serving as the managing director of the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board, has been handed additional charge as art & culture secretary, relieving Rashmi Singh from it.

Sanjeev Mittal, a 2011-batch IAS officer serving as the deputy commissioner (HQ) of the revenue department and holding additional charge of DAM director, has been placed at the disposal of Delhi Jal Board.