L-G rejigs capital admin, transfers 76 IAS, DANICS officers in biggest shuffle

NEW DELHI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has issued transfer and posting orders for 19 IAS officers of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre and 57 officers of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) across various departments.
The move marks the biggest reshuffle since the formation of the Rekha Gupta government in the city. Earlier in May, Saxena had transferred 42 IAS and DANICS officers.
Shurbir Singh, a 2004-batch officer, currently the secretary (finance) with additional charge as development commissioner, will now also serve as the director of Directorate of Agriculture & Marketing (DAM).
K Mahesh, a 2009-IAS officer serving as the managing director of the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board, has been handed additional charge as art & culture secretary, relieving Rashmi Singh from it.
Sanjeev Mittal, a 2011-batch IAS officer serving as the deputy commissioner (HQ) of the revenue department and holding additional charge of DAM director, has been placed at the disposal of Delhi Jal Board.
Another IAS officer of the 2011 batch, D Varma—a member of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board holding additional charge as Delhi Financial Corporation executive director—shall now also hold the additional charge of secretary (planning) on the retirement of Azimul Haque.
G Sudhakar of the 2012 batch—serving as deputy commissioner/DM (Central)—has been given charge of deputy commissioner/DM (Old Delhi).
Another IAS officer of the batch, A Nedunchezhiyan—Delhi Fire Service principal director—will hold additional charge of District Disaster Management Authority as CEO on the retirement of Krishan Kumar.
Further, Kumar Abhishek of the 2016 IAS batch—serving as the deputy commissioner/DM (North)—has been given charge of deputy commissioner/DM (Outer North).