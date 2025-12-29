Protests intensified at Jantar Manta against bail to Sengar in Unnao case

NEW DELHI: Women-led organisations in Delhi held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, demanding justice for the Unnao rape survivor and immediate suspension of the bail granted to accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Several women’s and progressive organisations participated in the demonstration, which also saw the presence of the survivor herself.

The protest was organised in response to the Delhi HC’s recent decision to grant bail to BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a convicted rapist and murderer in the Unnao case. Sengar was convicted under the POCSO Act by a trial court and sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2019. He was also later found guilty in the custodial death of the survivor’s father. However, on Tuesday, the HC suspended his life sentence and granted him bail.

Organisations that joined the protest included the Centre for Struggling Women (CSW), Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan (PMS) and the All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS). The protesters demanded that the bail granted to Sengar be revoked without delay and that his life sentence be reinstated immediately.

Speaking to the newspaper, Dr Maya John, Convener of CSW, said, “This demonstration is not led by any one particular organisation; it is a collaborative call from women across the city.” “We were not expecting the survivor to join, but she did, thereby displaying an immense amount of strength,” she added.