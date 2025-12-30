At Chowman Delhi, there are ducks in a row

Perhaps because of its gamey flavour, Bengalis are generally sniffy about ducks. It is not the top meat on their tables; on Sundays, too, it is given the brush-off with families sitting down to rice and chicken or goat curry.

But thanks to the Chinese of Kolkata, many Bengalis learnt to enjoy it braised, cooked with chilli oil, or tossed with orange and have the duck laced with a reduced sticky sweet and tangy sauce.

Chowman, easily one of the best Chinese restaurant chains in the city, is back with its much-awaited Oriental Duck Festival—it isn’t an opportunity you should miss—and from the looks of it, has quite a few takers in Delhi. Most of the tables were full at its East of Kailash outlet with customers knowing the festival was on.

We began our meal with the house soup, a semi-thick chicken-and-prawn soup, followed by Duck Gyoza – flattened, lightly fried, pancake-like dumplings stuffed with duck meat, followed by Roasted Duck Baos filled with just the right amount of meat. Another good starter to try is the Braised Duck with Young Ginger.