Dense fog disrupts Delhi airport operations: Over 100 flights cancelled, several diverted

Dense fog on Tuesday severely disrupted operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), resulting in the cancellation of 118 flights, diversion of 16 services, and delays for more than 130 flights.
According to officials, 60 arrivals and 58 departures were called off due to low visibility, while 16 flights had to be diverted to other airports. Data from flight tracking platform Flightradar24 indicated that the average delay for departures stood at around 28 minutes.
In a statement on X, Delhi International Airport Ltd clarified that while all flight operations were ongoing, services that are not CAT III compliant, equipment that allows aircraft to land safely in very low visibility, could face disruptions.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has directed airlines to strictly adhere to passenger facilitation guidelines amid the challenging weather conditions.
These measures include providing timely flight updates, arranging meals for delayed passengers, offering rebooking or refunds for cancellations, ensuring no denial of boarding for passengers who check in on time, facilitating baggage services, and promptly addressing passenger grievances.
(With inputs from PTI)