IIT- Delhi pre-placement offers see surge

NEW DELHI: The ongoing placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi for the academic year 2025–26 has shown a notable improvement over last year, underlining renewed recruiter confidence and the sustained industry readiness of its students.
By December 2025, IIT Delhi students had secured 1,275 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), with over 1,140 students placed so far. A key highlight this year is the sharp rise in PPOs, which crossed 300 offers, marking a 33% increase compared to last year.
In contrast, during the 2024–25 placement season, IIT Delhi students had secured over 1,200 offers, with around 1,150 students uniquely selected. While the overall number of offers last year was strong, the current season reflects higher early traction and stronger pre-placement engagement from recruiters, signalling deeper long-term hiring commitments. However, an IIT Delhi official said the placement season is still ongoing and will continue until May 2026, and the current data pertains only to December 2025.
Recruiter participation has remained robust across both years, with several companies making double-digit offers on campus. In the current season, firms such as Accenture Strategy and Consulting, Amazon, American Express, Barclays, Deutsche India Pvt Ltd, Google, Goldman Sachs, Graviton Research Capital, JP Morgan, Microsoft, Meesho, Oracle, Qualcomm, Squarepoint Capital, Texas Instruments, and Wells Fargo International Solutions, among others, have hired aggressively.
Last year also saw strong participation from global majors including BCG, Intel India, Micron Technology, OLA, Quadeye, Shiprocket, and Turing Global India, indicating consistent interest from both technology and consulting sectors. International opportunities, while slightly lower in absolute numbers this year, continue to form a significant component of IIT Delhi’s placement landscape. Students have received more than 35 international offers so far from organisations across Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, the UAE, and the United Kingdom.
This compares with over 50 international offers from more than 15 organisations last year, spanning a wider geography including the United States, South Korea, and Taiwan. Placement officials noted that international hiring often continues in later phases, suggesting further additions in the coming months.
Commenting on the progress, Prof. Naresh V. Datla, Professor-in-Charge of the Office of Career Services (OCS), IIT Delhi, said the institute has witnessed a strong and encouraging placement season, reflecting students’ academic rigour, adaptability, and industry readiness.
Echoing this optimism, Prof. Suresh Neelakantan, Co-Professor-in-Charge, OCS, said the office is actively strengthening collaborations with a diverse set of recruiters and job roles. He added that with the placement season continuing until May 2026, IIT Delhi expects further offers across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, pointing to a cycle showing clear signs of growth and resilience amid evolving global hiring trends.
PPOs extended before main campus placement
A pre-placement offer (PPO) is given to a student after completing an internship and performing well. PPOs are usually extended before the main campus placement season begins. A job offer is a general employment offer received through the regular placement process, such as campus interviews and selection rounds.