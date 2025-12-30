IIT- Delhi pre-placement offers see surge

NEW DELHI: The ongoing placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi for the academic year 2025–26 has shown a notable improvement over last year, underlining renewed recruiter confidence and the sustained industry readiness of its students.

By December 2025, IIT Delhi students had secured 1,275 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), with over 1,140 students placed so far. A key highlight this year is the sharp rise in PPOs, which crossed 300 offers, marking a 33% increase compared to last year.

In contrast, during the 2024–25 placement season, IIT Delhi students had secured over 1,200 offers, with around 1,150 students uniquely selected. While the overall number of offers last year was strong, the current season reflects higher early traction and stronger pre-placement engagement from recruiters, signalling deeper long-term hiring commitments. However, an IIT Delhi official said the placement season is still ongoing and will continue until May 2026, and the current data pertains only to December 2025.

Recruiter participation has remained robust across both years, with several companies making double-digit offers on campus. In the current season, firms such as Accenture Strategy and Consulting, Amazon, American Express, Barclays, Deutsche India Pvt Ltd, Google, Goldman Sachs, Graviton Research Capital, JP Morgan, Microsoft, Meesho, Oracle, Qualcomm, Squarepoint Capital, Texas Instruments, and Wells Fargo International Solutions, among others, have hired aggressively.