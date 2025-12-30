MCD aims to expand revenue, tables budget plans from 12 zones

NEW DELHI: The chairpersons of the 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) presented budget proposals for the financial year 2025–26 and 2026–27 on Monday.

The meeting included key presentations from Central, Civil Lines, and Najafgarh zones, among others. MCD is in the process of finalising the Revised Budget Estimates for 2025–26 and the Budget Estimates for 2026–27. Chairpersons from zones including Sadar Paharganj, West, Rohini, Karol Bagh, Shahdara North and South, and Narela also participated in the session.

While addressing the meeting on Monday, Chairperson of MCD’s Standing Committee Satya Sharma said that all suggestions received from the zones will be incorporated to prepare a public-centric and practical budget.

Key proposals included exploring new revenue sources, such as optimising community centres and identifying untapped residential and commercial properties for taxation. Simplifying traditional revenue mechanisms like property tax and license fees was also highlighted.

Additionally, it was suggested that corporation land be rented or leased to government agencies, with facilities like ATMs and passport services being developed to boost revenue. The department-wise MCD budget presentation is scheduled for December 30.