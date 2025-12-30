Shift garbage depots from residential localities: Ashish Sood

NEW DELHI: Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Monday inspected sanitation arrangements at two locations in the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency and directed officials to install view-cutters in front of garbage depots and explore options to shift them away from residential areas.
During the inspection, the Minister reviewed the functioning of FCTS facilities and other sanitation-related infrastructure in the area, and issued necessary directions to the concerned officials.
Following the inspection, Sood said he has directed the Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure the immediate installation of view-cutters in front of the garbage depots at both locations so that waste is not visible to commuters and local residents.
The Minister instructed MCD officials to conduct a detailed study to identify suitable alternative locations for relocating the garbage depots currently situated in front of DAV Public School and PM Society, and to shift them away from residential areas at the earliest.
The Urban Development Minister informed that the city government has already provided a financial grant of Rs 175 crore to strengthen the MCD. In addition, a proposal to provide further financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the MCD is currently under consideration in the Delhi government Cabinet.
Sood also stated that to control dust pollution and ensure scientific cleaning of roads, one mechanical sweeping machine is being provided in each Assembly constituency of Delhi. This initiative will not only expedite cleaning operations but also deliver more effective results with fewer human resources, allowing the remaining workforce to be deployed for other essential civic services.
He further noted that with the continuous increase in the city’s population, waste generation is also rising, making scientific and systematic waste management essential to ensure citizens do not face any inconvenience.
Sood said the government considers cleanliness not merely as a campaign but as a top priority linked to public health and civic amenities, and is ensuring quality, transparency, and time-bound implementation of sanitation services across all areas of Delhi. He added that the purpose of such ground-level inspections is to assess the actual condition of civic arrangements and provide the people of Delhi with a clean, safe, and healthy environment.