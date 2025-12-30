Shift garbage depots from residential localities: Ashish Sood

NEW DELHI: Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Monday inspected sanitation arrangements at two locations in the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency and directed officials to install view-cutters in front of garbage depots and explore options to shift them away from residential areas.

During the inspection, the Minister reviewed the functioning of FCTS facilities and other sanitation-related infrastructure in the area, and issued necessary directions to the concerned officials.

Following the inspection, Sood said he has directed the Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure the immediate installation of view-cutters in front of the garbage depots at both locations so that waste is not visible to commuters and local residents.

The Minister instructed MCD officials to conduct a detailed study to identify suitable alternative locations for relocating the garbage depots currently situated in front of DAV Public School and PM Society, and to shift them away from residential areas at the earliest.

The Urban Development Minister informed that the city government has already provided a financial grant of Rs 175 crore to strengthen the MCD. In addition, a proposal to provide further financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the MCD is currently under consideration in the Delhi government Cabinet.