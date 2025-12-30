Three-day cultural, literary festival from January 2

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to host a three-day cultural and literary festival from January 2 to 4, bringing together leading voices from literature, art and public thought across the country, officials said.

Announcing the event at a press conference on Monday, Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the festival would feature over 100 speakers and is being projected as the country’s largest celebration of literature and culture.

The festival will be jointly organised by the Delhi government’s Department of Art and Culture and Suruchi Prakashan, and will be held at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium. Mishra said prominent personalities, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, RSS leaders Sunil Ambrekar and Manmohan Vaidya, and Sachchidanand Joshi of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, will participate.