A Life in Phulkari

The word ‘Phulkari’ literally translates to ‘floral work’. Traditionally executed on hand-spun cotton or khaddar, Phulkari embroidery is built from darn stitches that form colourful geometrical motifs — cotton bolls (fruit of the cotton plant), birds, flowering vines, wheat stalks, vegetables, and Punjab’s everyday agrarian life — all woven in bright silk floss. The craft dates back to undivided Punjab, spanning present-day Punjab and Haryana.

At Latitude 28 in Delhi’s Defence Colony, gallery director Bhavna Kakar is presenting a collection of over 40 rare pre-Partition Phulkaris and Baghs — the latter a ceremonial form of Phulkari made primarily for weddings and rituals. Unlike Phulkaris, Baghs (meaning “garden”) are heavily embroidered, with thick borders and densely packed geometric patterns that cover the entire surface of the fabric.

Titled ‘ਸੂਤ ਤੇ ਸਾਹ (Sut te Saah): Stories Woven in Phulkari’, the exhibition is curated by oral historian and curator Shreya Sharma and brings together works from the family collection of Brigadier S.K. and Shyama Kakar, Kakar’s parents. Most of the Phulkaris on view form part of her family inheritance, passed down from her grandmother Raj Rani Bhasin, to her mother Shyama, and then to her.

“I’ve lived with Phulkaris all my life,” she tells TMS. “My family came from Gujranwala and Gujarat’s Mandi Bahauddin (both once a part of undivided Punjab, now in Pakistan). These were never objects meant to be shown or sold. They were a part of our home.”