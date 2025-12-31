Capital catalogue: Scandals & celebrities land up in city courts

NEW DELHI: The biggest news that came out of the courts was not of a verdict. A large stash of cash was discovered at the residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma during a fire incident on March 14, making national headlines. According to officials, close to Rs 15 crore was found during the firefighting operation. Following the incident, the Supreme Court repatriated Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court and ordered an enquiry into the matter. An impeachment motion, too, was moved against him.

The year saw several high-profile cases. Be it the dispute over actor Karisma Kapoor’s late husband Sunjay Kapur’s property or a petition seeking cancellation of the CBFC certificate of the film ‘Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder’, the front pages of the national dailies created quite a buzz. On August 7, the HC, however, refused to stay the release of the film.

The Delhi High Court remained busy dealing with personality rights of multiple public figures, including Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan, cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and ‘The Art of Living’ foundation founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Salman Khan, Nagarjuna, NTR Junior, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Karan Johar also followed suit. An injunction was also granted to protect Hrithik Roshan’s personality and publicity rights.

A trial court became the centre of national attention after the ED filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the alleged National Herald scam. The trial court also gathered media attention in two cases — IRCTC corruption case and land-for-jobs scam case — filed against RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members. HC reserved judgement in the land-for-jobs case.

Cases related to the 2020 Delhi riots’ accused, Umar Khalid and others also stayed in headlines throughout the year. While some cases are still pending, some continued to extend hearing dates, and some got a verdict. As the year ends, citizens can only hope that justice is neither delayed nor denied.