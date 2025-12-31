Debate on pollution crisis to raise heat in winter session

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Legislative Assembly will re-convene on January 5, with the four-day winter session focussing on the pollution crisis in the national capital and scrutiny of three CAG reports, Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said on Tuesday.

The minister said the government will table a proposal on pollution and table three CAG reports ‘ one each on corruption in ‘Sheeshmahal,’ the functioning of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and Delhi government-run universities.

The term ‘Sheeshmahal’ was coined by the BJP to point out the alleged opulence of the 6, Flagstaff Road residence of the ex-Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“There is a very detailed report on the functioning of DJB till the year 2022, it has all the details of all the irregularities which caused the sewage system of the city to collapse,” Mishra said at a press conference. “The CAG report on the irregularities in the functioning of universities governed by the Delhi government will be tabled, and all the corruption which occurred in the functioning of universities till 2023 will be exposed in the upcoming session,” he added.