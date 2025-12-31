Government lifts the city, literally, with elevated corridors

NEW DELHI: As an ever-evolving city, the capital requires infrastructure updates, and a significant part of the state budget has been set aside for roads, bridges, sewage and water systems, drainage, and other public works.

In a push to strengthen South Delhi’s infrastructure, the Expenditure Finance Committee cleared three long-pending and critical projects — the Modi Mill Flyover, Savitri Cinema Flyover, and the MB Road Storm Water Drain project. The projects will be executed by the Public Works Department (PWD) with a combined investment of over Rs 759 crore.

In 2025–26, the department secured substantial funding of around Rs 803 crore from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund to upgrade over 140 road and flyover projects. These upgrades include widening, rehabilitation, resurfacing, and strengthening of key arterial thoroughfares such as Kashmiri Gate–Wazirabad Road, Vikas Marg (ITO to D-93), and Ferozeshah Road, as well as flyovers and connectors in Shahdara and East Delhi.

A significant infrastructure push is the Sonia Vihar elevated corridor—a 5.5-6 km elevated road along Pushta Road in North East Delhi designed to decongest, and improve connectivity towards the Uttar Pradesh border.

The PWD also initiated a large-scale 55-km redevelopment plan for the Mahatma Gandhi Ring Road corridor, aimed at decongesting major junctions with phased improvements, grade separators, and smarter traffic design.