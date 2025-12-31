Lucky after 27 years in 2025: Massive drubbing for Kejriwal’s anti-corruption ‘crusader’ image

NEW DELHI: The month of February saw a major political shift in the national capital, when the BJP returned to power after a gap of 27 years. It won the Assembly elections by defeating AAP, which had been in power since 2014 in Delhi. The election outcome reflected a clear shift of voters towards the saffron party. There were several reasons—political, administrative and perception-related factors worked in BJP’s favour, while AAP faced growing challenges.
Strong anti-incumbency against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government was one factor. Voters appeared unhappy with what they saw as policy paralysis in governance.
Issues like poor road conditions in many areas, waterlogging during monsoons, air pollution, and delayed civic works became key talking points during the election campaign as the BJP raised these issues on the ground. The BJP highlighted these local problems and promised better administration.
The saffron party also benefitted from a well-organised campaign and an effective booth-level management. The party focused on door-to-door campaigning, small meetings, and direct interaction with residents. It placed emphasis on connecting the national leadership with local issues, projecting itself as a party that could align Delhi’s development with the Centre.
AAP’s defeat was the result of several issues on the ground that built up over time. One of the major issues was the series of corruption allegations that dominated public discourse. The liquor policy case, which led to the arrest of senior AAP leaders, including party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, damaged the party’s image. AAP, which had emerged as a symbol of corruption free politics, struggled to defend itself against corruption allegations.
Governance fatigue was another reason for AAP’s loss. While the party had earlier gained popularity through welfare schemes such as free electricity, water subsidies and improvements in government schools, Delhiites seemed to feel that these measures were not enough.
Internal challenges within AAP also contributed to the party’s decline. Additionally, its focus on national expansion in previous years may have affected its control on the national capital.
In conclusion, it can be said that the assembly elections held this year reflected a clear picture for change.