Lucky after 27 years in 2025: Massive drubbing for Kejriwal’s anti-corruption ‘crusader’ image

NEW DELHI: The month of February saw a major political shift in the national capital, when the BJP returned to power after a gap of 27 years. It won the Assembly elections by defeating AAP, which had been in power since 2014 in Delhi. The election outcome reflected a clear shift of voters towards the saffron party. There were several reasons—political, administrative and perception-related factors worked in BJP’s favour, while AAP faced growing challenges.

Strong anti-incumbency against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government was one factor. Voters appeared unhappy with what they saw as policy paralysis in governance.

Issues like poor road conditions in many areas, waterlogging during monsoons, air pollution, and delayed civic works became key talking points during the election campaign as the BJP raised these issues on the ground. The BJP highlighted these local problems and promised better administration.

The saffron party also benefitted from a well-organised campaign and an effective booth-level management. The party focused on door-to-door campaigning, small meetings, and direct interaction with residents. It placed emphasis on connecting the national leadership with local issues, projecting itself as a party that could align Delhi’s development with the Centre.