New Year celebrations: No private cars in Connaught Place from 7 pm

NEW DELHI: No private or public vehicles will be allowed to ply in Connaught Place from 7 pm on December 31 as a large number of people are expected to throng the area to celebrate New Year, Delhi Police said in an advisory on Tuesday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also announced that the exit gates of Rajiv Chowk metro station, located in Connaught Place, will be closed after 9 pm.

Anticipating a massive crowd in Connaught Place and nearby localities on New Year’s Eve, Delhi Police has made special arrangements for crowd management and to regulate heavy pedestrian movement.