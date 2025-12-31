Speedy agenda: From culture to pollution to Yamuna cleaning, new govt on policy blitzkrieg

NEW DELHI: The Rekha Gupta government in Delhi has completed around ten months in office, marking a period of policy changes and administrative shifts. Several decisions like moving the Supreme Court to allow the use of firecrackers have caught public attention.

When a complete ban was imposed on firecrackers, the government allowed the sale and use of green firecrackers during the festival, taking public sentiment into account.

The decision to hold ‘Janata Darbars’ on a weekly basis was another administrative shift. Under this initiative, CM Rekha Gupta herself would meet citizens at her residence, along with officials concerned, to redress grievances.

The government has introduced single-window clearances for key services, reduced paperwork, and promoted online applications for licences and permits, to promote ease of doing business in the national capital.

The state government has opened 100 Atal Canteens across the national capital to provide meals at a subsidised rate to underprivileged people. The education sector has also seen changes over the past 10 months. A fee regulation bill was introduced to check arbitrary hikes by private schools.

Transport and traffic management got policy attention this year. The government has introduced DEVI buses for shorter routes, linking residential areas with metro stations and main bus corridors.

With the change in power came policy changes and shifts. While some decisions sparked debates, the first 10 months of the current government have been marked by a mix of policy continuity and change.