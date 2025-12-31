Turning pages that matter while decoding daily moments

A man & a land named Bharat

Twin villages on the Delhi border, Nangal Thakran and Dariyapur Kalan, recalled the legacy of Manoj Kumar, not just as a luminary of Indian cinema but also as a man who once walked their fields, shared their meals and captured their spirit in his film ‘Upkar’. This Cityscape section brought vignettes from the remote agricultural community as it mourned the actor. Locals claimed the film put their villages “on the map”; others admitted that, for years, they hardly realised the deep cultural impact Upkar had on India. It was only later, when school books mentioned the Green Revolution and Doordarshan screened the film on Independence Day, that they truly recognised their brush with history.