NEW DELHI: As electioneering heats up in the capital, the markets, with an array of retailers, customers and passersby, all from diverse walks of life, serve as excellent grounds to gauge public sympathies.

Therefore, to tune in to the poll buzz, we hit the streets, venturing into shopping districts to grab a rare glimpse into people’s lives and how they are intertwined with the dynamics of electoral politics, while also stocking up on some street wit sure to tickle your funny bone.

‘Dirty water is good’

Yes, a 40-year-old chemist at Burari did say that. First, he said he had learnt to live with the state of civic amenities in the city. Then, when asked about the quality of potable water in his area, he said it is “dirty”, making it ideal for the body to build immunity. “Dirty water is good... and how would water purifiers sell if residents start receiving clean water from their taps at home?”

‘Bulldozer chala do’

“Quick action is good action.”

A middle-aged storehand at a northwest Delhi retail shop says he had abandoned all hope that anything would change.

“Certain things will remain as it is,” he said, lamenting the garbage situation in Delhi. Then his eyes lit up; “Delhi needs a CM like Yogi Adityanath. Bulldozer chalo do (bring in the bulldozers),” he said, underscoring the need for clearing administrative bottlenecks to fix civic woes.