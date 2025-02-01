Delhi election: EC sets up 13,766 polling stations; introduces voter-friendly measures

NEW DELHI: As 1.56 crore voters are set to vote in Delhi Assembly election nears on February 5, the Election Commission has set up 13,766 polling stations across 2,969 polling premises to facilitate voting, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R. Alice Vaz said.

Of these, 733 polling stations are designated for persons with disabilities, the CEO said.

Around 1.56 crore voters, including 83.76 lakh men, 72.36 lakh women, and 1,267 individuals from the third gender will cast their ballot on voting day.

The Delhi Election Office has introduced several voter-friendly measures, such as ramps, wheelchairs, medical teams, and home voting option for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, among others, she said.

Vaz emphasised that over 1 lakh polling personnel have been deployed, and all polling stations will have essential amenities. These include waiting areas, drinking water, toilets, ramps, and wheelchairs. Paramedical staff with basic medical kits will also be stationed at polling centres.

Also, to enhance voter experience, 210 polling stations will be set up as Theme-Based Model Polling Stations with additional facilities, she said.

Moreover, 70 polling stations -- one in each assembly constituency -- will be fully managed by women staff. Another 70 will be operated entirely by persons with disabilities to promote inclusivity and an equal number of youth-centric polling stations will be set up to encourage young voters, the CEO said.

The “Vote From Home” initiative will allow nearly 6,500 senior citizens aged 85 and above, along with 1,051 persons with disabilities, to cast their votes from home, she stated.