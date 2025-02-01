Delhi election officer directs schools to hold Prabhat Rally to raise voter awareness

NEW DELHI: The district election officer (South West) on Friday issued a notice to the Deputy Director of Education for South West Delhi (Najafgarh) and West Delhi (Vikaspuri), instructing them to organise a “Prabhat Rally” for students in various schools under their jurisdiction.

According to the official notice, the rally will take place on February 3, 2025, starting at 9 am.

The notice read, “As you are aware, the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election - 2025 is scheduled on February 5, 2025. In order to sensitise the general public and make them aware of the casting of votes in Delhi, I am directed to request you to organise a Prabhat Rally of the students in various schools lying under your jurisdiction.”

Prabhat Rally procedure