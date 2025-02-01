Delhi election officer directs schools to hold Prabhat Rally to raise voter awareness

NEW DELHI: The district election officer (South West) on Friday issued a notice to the Deputy Director of Education for South West Delhi (Najafgarh) and West Delhi (Vikaspuri), instructing them to organise a “Prabhat Rally” for students in various schools under their jurisdiction.
According to the official notice, the rally will take place on February 3, 2025, starting at 9 am.
The notice read, “As you are aware, the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election - 2025 is scheduled on February 5, 2025. In order to sensitise the general public and make them aware of the casting of votes in Delhi, I am directed to request you to organise a Prabhat Rally of the students in various schools lying under your jurisdiction.”
Prabhat Rally procedure
Each school will organise the rally on a specified date and time.
Students will be provided with banners and posters.
The banners used during the rally will maintain uniformity.
Students will take out the rally through the nearby colonies of their respective schools.
During the rally, students will be accompanied by their teachers and will chant slogans to encourage local residents to cast their votes.