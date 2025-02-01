Delhi HC reserves verdict on petitions against release of '2020 Delhi'

NEW DELHI: The high court on Friday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the release of the film 2020 Delhi, based on the 2020 Delhi riots, along with its trailer on YouTube.

Justice Sachin Datta, after hearing the arguments, stated, “I will pass the order” but did not specify a date for the pronouncement.

The first petition was filed by Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the riots-related Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, who alleged that the film portrays him as the mastermind behind the violence. The second petition was jointly filed by riot-accused, including Tasleem Ahmed, and a few riot victims.

A third petition was moved by Umang, an independent candidate contesting the upcoming Assembly elections, arguing that the film’s release could impact the electoral process.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing Tasleem Ahmed and others, contended that the film violated the Cinematograph Act and the Contempt of Courts Act.

Senior Advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for the film’s production house, countered that the challenge was premature as the film had not yet received certification.