DUSU president Ronak Khatri uncovers maintenance issues in DU hostel

NEW DELHI: A surprise inspection of the washrooms of Delhi University’s hostels by DUSU president Ronak Khatri on Friday revealed multiple maintenance and cleanliness issues in the toilets.

The inspection, captured in a video, revealed broken urinals, damaged plumbing lines, non-functional geysers, rusty floorboards and bathrooms without latches.

One toilet had a broken cistern, while another was completely missing one. Moreover, the toilet seat designated for differently-abled students was broken and kept aside.

The sources said a majority of the complaints from the hostellers are about hygiene in the washrooms. As per the information, the hostellers pay an annual charge of around Rs 2,000 for the routine maintenance of the hostels.

Khatri shared the video of his surprise inspection at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, bringing the authorities’ attention to the issue.

“It is very unfortunate that a university like DU is not even providing basic facilities in the hostels,” Khatri said.