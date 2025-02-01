INTERVIEW | Congress candidate Satish Luthra vows transformative change in Delhi's Shakur Basti

In the key battleground of Shakur Basti, Congress candidate Satish Luthra is mounting a challenge against AAP’s Satyender Jain and BJP’s Karnail Singh, pledging transformative change through decades of grassroots social service. Luthra, in an interview with Shekhar Singh, criticised AAP’s governance and BJP’s disconnect from local issues, promising to prioritise sanitation, water supply and infrastructure.
Excerpts:
With AAP’s Satyender Jain and BJP’s Karnail Singh in the fray, how do you assess your chances in Shakur Basti? Who do you perceive as your strongest competitor?
I am confident about my chances in Shakur Basti,despite AAP’s Satyender Jain and BJP’s Karnail Singh being in the fray. My assessment is based on the fact that I have a deep understanding of the local issues and have been actively engaging with the voters through door-to-door campaigns. Jain’s involvement in corruption scandals, including money laundering and the liquor scam, has eroded trust among the people. Singh, being an outsider, lacks familiarity with the local issues, which puts him at a disadvantage.
What is your vision for the constituency and how do you plan to address the most pressing issues?
My top priority is to make Shakur Basti a model constituency. To achieve this, I plan to focus on providing clean water, proper drainage and sewage system, proper parking facilities, and reducing pollution. Improving the constituency’s health infrastructure is also a key area of focus, ensuring that residents have access to quality healthcare. By addressing these pressing issues, I aim to make Shakur Basti a constituency that residents can proudly call home.
What are the most critical issues according to you that remain unaddressed and how do you plan to resolve them if elected?
The most pressing issues in Shakur Basti include poor road infrastructure, inadequate street lighting, and insufficient CCTV coverage. If elected, I plan to address these issues and ensure that the constituency receives the basic amenities it deserves. I will work tirelessly to improve the lives of the residents and make Shakur Basti a better place to live.
While addressing demands for basic amenities like water, electricity, and sanitation, what other challenges do you foresee in serving your constituency effectively?
Poor road infrastructure and inadequate street lighting are significant concerns that need attention. Environmental degradation and pollution are also pressing issues that require sustainable solutions. Unemployment and job creation are also crucial, as many residents struggle to make ends meet. Furthermore, public safety and security are top priorities, with a need for enhanced CCTV coverage and community policing. Addressing these challenges will be key to serving my constituency effectively.
After years of losing ground in Delhi, is Congress on the path to revival? How confident are you about re-establishing the party’s relevance in the city?
I am confident that Congress is on the path to revival in Delhi. The public has declined the AAP government, and the BJP won’t be able to win the election. Delhi won’t tolerate fake promises and blame games and Congress is ready to provide a stable and effective government. With the support of the people, I am confident that Congress will emerge victorious in the election.
How do you plan to counter AAP’s governance narrative and BJP’s organisational strength in this election?
To counter AAP’s governance narrative and BJP’s organisational strength, I plan to focus on my extensive social work experience, which has equipped me with a deep understanding of the needs and concerns of the people of Shakur Basti. My commitment to transparency and accountability will be at the forefront of my campaign, as I believe that these values are essential in building trust with the electorate.
My vision for Shakur Basti’s development is centered around providing access to basic amenities like water, electricity, and sanitation, while also promoting sustainable development and environmental protection. With the wholehearted support of social organisations and the dedication of the Congress family, I am confident that I can counter the opposition’s narrative and emerge victorious.