INTERVIEW | Congress candidate Satish Luthra vows transformative change in Delhi's Shakur Basti

In the key battleground of Shakur Basti, Congress candidate Satish Luthra is mounting a challenge against AAP’s Satyender Jain and BJP’s Karnail Singh, pledging transformative change through decades of grassroots social service. Luthra, in an interview with Shekhar Singh, criticised AAP’s governance and BJP’s disconnect from local issues, promising to prioritise sanitation, water supply and infrastructure.

Excerpts:

With AAP’s Satyender Jain and BJP’s Karnail Singh in the fray, how do you assess your chances in Shakur Basti? Who do you perceive as your strongest competitor?

I am confident about my chances in Shakur Basti,despite AAP’s Satyender Jain and BJP’s Karnail Singh being in the fray. My assessment is based on the fact that I have a deep understanding of the local issues and have been actively engaging with the voters through door-to-door campaigns. Jain’s involvement in corruption scandals, including money laundering and the liquor scam, has eroded trust among the people. Singh, being an outsider, lacks familiarity with the local issues, which puts him at a disadvantage.

What is your vision for the constituency and how do you plan to address the most pressing issues?

My top priority is to make Shakur Basti a model constituency. To achieve this, I plan to focus on providing clean water, proper drainage and sewage system, proper parking facilities, and reducing pollution. Improving the constituency’s health infrastructure is also a key area of focus, ensuring that residents have access to quality healthcare. By addressing these pressing issues, I aim to make Shakur Basti a constituency that residents can proudly call home.