Kejriwal says Haryana halts supply of high-ammonia water to Delhi after AAP’s intervention

NEW DELHI: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that Haryana had finally stopped supplying high-ammonia water to Delhi after his party raised the alarm. He credited the efforts of the AAP-led Delhi government and the city’s 2.5 crore residents for the development.

“I want to congratulate the people of Delhi. Today, the struggle of the AAP’s Delhi government and 2.5 crore people of the city has delivered results,” Kejriwal said.

According to him, on January 26-27, the Haryana government had been sending toxic water with ammonia levels as high as 7 PPM. “Today, that level has come down to 2.1 PPM. With 2.1 PPM, most of our water treatment plants can function properly and people can get relatively clean water,” he said. Kejriwal asserted that the drop in ammonia levels proved the BJP-led Haryana government was intentionally sending contaminated water to Delhi to create disruptions.

He alleged that this was a deliberate attempt to destabilise the national capital, warning that if the Election Commission failed to intervene, it could set a precedent where states manipulate elections by cutting off essential supplies. Before heading to the Election Commission to submit his response to a second notice from the poll panel, Kejriwal said, “Had we not fought back, half the city would have been left without water today.” He added he was ready to face any consequences for ensuring clean water.