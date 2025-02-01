Over 900 cases of Model Code of Conduct violations registered ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the February 5 assembly polls, more than 900 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been registered, an official said on Friday. The cases were lodged between January 7, when the MCC came into force, and January 30.

A total of 29,172 people have been arrested during this period under various legal provisions, including those under the Excise Act, according to a statement. Ahead of the much-awaited polls, the police have intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs.

Delhi Police has recorded 916 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 426 illegal firearms and 487 cartridges with 439 people arrested under the Arms Act, the statement said. The police have also seized 99,285 litres of liquor and arrested 1,194 people, 166.993 kg of drugs worth over `75.4 crore with more than 1,200 banned injections and arrested 162 people so far.

The law enforcement agencies have also seized Rs 10.10 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the police has seized `3.05 lakh during vehicle checking in Southwest’s Dasrathpuri area, an official said on Friday. The cash was recovered from the storage compartment of a scooter during the routine checks on Thursday.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, with the votes set to be counted on February 8.