Petition in Delhi High Court seeks AAP leader Mukesh Ahlawat’s disqualification over false affidavits

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in the high court against AAP leader and Delhi minister Mukesh Ahlawat, accusing him of repeatedly contesting elections while deliberately suppressing crucial information.

The case, which seeks his disqualification from contesting future elections and revocation of benefits, is set for hearing on February 3.

The petition, moved by Satish Chauhan through Advocate Deepak Chauhan, alleges that Ahlawat misled election authorities by failing to disclose key details in his affidavits filed during various Delhi Assembly elections. The plea contends that this amounts to cheating and deception, compromising the integrity of the electoral process.

According to the petition, Ahlawat contested the 2008 Delhi Assembly polls, submitting a sworn affidavit to the Election Commission (EC) stating that he had no criminal cases against him. However, it later came to light that multiple FIRs had been registered against him, which he allegedly chose to conceal.

The plea further claims that Ahlawat’s affidavit failed to disclose his income, assets, and even the number of children he had. The petitioner argues that withholding such critical information was a deliberate act to mislead the EC.

The petition also alleges that Ahlawat repeated this pattern in the 2013 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls by omitting details of pending and disposed criminal cases, and other mandatory disclosures in his affidavits.

Beyond the election-related allegations, the petitioner has also challenged Ahlawat’s entitlement to pension and ministerial benefits, arguing that a person accused of submitting false affidavits should not be allowed to receive public funds.

Tried to hide FIRs registered against him: Plea

