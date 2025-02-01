Wildlife photographer Yogesh Bhatia captures untamed passion of snow leopards in Spiti Valley

This month a viral video of two snow leopards frolicking in Ladakh’s Zanskar valley won over the internet. Captioned the ‘Fleeting Dance of Wild Joy’, it showed these elusive cats playfully chasing each other at lightning speed amidst the snow-clad mountains. If a digital screen can mesmerise viewers, witnessing them live is pure adrenaline.

Delhi-based wildlife photographer Yogesh Bhatia, felt it when he captured a snow leopard last month in Spiti Valley. Braving -15 degrees, he embarked on a gruelling 10-day expedition at an altitude of 18,000 feet to capture their untamed passion.

“I had to stay at a spot for eight hours in the harsh cold to finally click it. It has been the most challenging chase of my lifetime. But the thrill is what I live for,” he says, adding, “The snow leopard was on another side of the mountain, and there was a deep gorge and valley between us and him. I was able to capture his various movements as I was far from it.”

Bhatia was up there with a 10-member group. They stayed at a base camp in Kaza, a remote town in the Western Himalayas, when a professional mountain trekker informed them about the wild cat’s presence. Bhatia also managed to capture the rare Himalayan blue sheep and red fox. TMS speaks to the photographer on the tips and tricks that have got him brilliant captures of deadly carnivores like lions, cheetahs and tigers to vulnerable bird species like the great Indian hornbill.