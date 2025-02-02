2020 riots: Delhi court orders probe into police brutality

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has directed a probe into allegations of police brutality during the 2020 riots, where officers were allegedly seen on video assaulting Muslim men and forcing them to chant religious and patriotic slogans.

Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain, Karkardooma Court, has ordered the registration of an FIR against the then-SHO of Jyoti Nagar police station, identified as Tomar, under charges of wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, causing hurt, and religious insult.

The complaint, filed by Mohd Waseem, details that on February 24, 2020, he stepped out of his house in search of his mother amid the riots. He alleged that BJP leader Kapil Mishra was leading an unlawful assembly and firing at protesters.

As chaos ensued, Waseem reportedly fell while attempting to escape. He further claimed that officers not only supported the violent mob but also detained and assaulted him along with others.

Under orders from the SHO, the detained individuals were allegedly forced to chant slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and “Vande Mataram” while being beaten.