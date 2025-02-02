Delhi polls: PM claims AAP government has ruined city in last eleven years

NEW DELHI: A day before the end of campaigning for assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed BJP's 'Delhi sankalp rally' in RK Puram. In his address he said the AAP government has ruined the city in the last eleven years.
“AAP-da has wasted 11 years of Delhi. I would request every family in Delhi to allow us to serve you. I guarantee that I will spare no effort to resolve every problem you have,” PM Modi appealed to the people.
Making a sharp attack on AAP dispensation, PM Modi said that the straws of the broom are scattering. Since leaders of the party know that people are angry with the AAP-da, they are leaving it.
He said that RK Puram is the best example of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' as people from different states of the country live here together and many of them are in govt services and providing strength to PM Modi who works.
He said that with the arrival of Basant Panchami on February 5, the weather starts to change. He said, 'vikas ka naya basant aane wala hai' (the spring of development is coming), this time BJP is going to form the government in Delhi.
“The fight is between the Modi ki guarantee and the false promises made by AAP-da. I am determined to make the four pillars of India strong to fulfil the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'. The four pillars are -- farmers, women, youth, and poor. The budget presented by the central government on Saturday is the guarantee to fulfil such guarantees of Modi," PM Modi said in his rally.
PM Modi criticised Arvind Kejriwal and his party for alleged corruption, adding that the party is doing scams even in healthcare, medicines and hospitals. He promised the people that those who have looted the national capital will pay back.
In his address, Modi said that since the budget was presented yesterday, the entire middle class has been saying that it is the most favourable budget for them in the history of India.
The Modi government has eliminated income tax for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh, saving thousands of rupees for middle-class citizens. For this very reason, Modi said that this budget will put more money in the pockets of the middle class.
The PM said that for building Viksit Bharat, he had guaranteed to strengthen four pillars of the country: farmers, youth, poor and women. This year's budget ensures that the guarantees of Modi are fulfilled, he added. In the past years, the BJP government has given free ration, free health treatment and pucca houses to the poor, he said.
“The newspapers are filled with reports about the budget because it is the people’s budget. Over the last decade, India's economy has risen from the 10th to the 5th largest in the world, indicating that it is growing stronger and that citizens' income is increasing. If the situation had been like it was in the past, the rising earnings of the country would likely have been compromised by scams,” the PM said.
Trying to attract Purvanchali voters who have a large presence in the national capital, Modi said that the AAP forces people from Purvanchal to leave Delhi.
He added that AAP leaders are sad because of budget allocated for Bihar in the 2025 session.
“Let them do negative politics - BJP will continue to help the people of Purvanchal," the PM said.