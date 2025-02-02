Delhi polls: PM claims AAP government has ruined city in last eleven years

NEW DELHI: A day before the end of campaigning for assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed BJP's 'Delhi sankalp rally' in RK Puram. In his address he said the AAP government has ruined the city in the last eleven years.

“AAP-da has wasted 11 years of Delhi. I would request every family in Delhi to allow us to serve you. I guarantee that I will spare no effort to resolve every problem you have,” PM Modi appealed to the people.

Making a sharp attack on AAP dispensation, PM Modi said that the straws of the broom are scattering. Since leaders of the party know that people are angry with the AAP-da, they are leaving it.

He said that RK Puram is the best example of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' as people from different states of the country live here together and many of them are in govt services and providing strength to PM Modi who works.

He said that with the arrival of Basant Panchami on February 5, the weather starts to change. He said, 'vikas ka naya basant aane wala hai' (the spring of development is coming), this time BJP is going to form the government in Delhi.

“The fight is between the Modi ki guarantee and the false promises made by AAP-da. I am determined to make the four pillars of India strong to fulfil the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'. The four pillars are -- farmers, women, youth, and poor. The budget presented by the central government on Saturday is the guarantee to fulfil such guarantees of Modi," PM Modi said in his rally.

PM Modi criticised Arvind Kejriwal and his party for alleged corruption, adding that the party is doing scams even in healthcare, medicines and hospitals. He promised the people that those who have looted the national capital will pay back.