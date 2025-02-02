Dense fog envelops Delhi, as cold conditions prevail
NEW DELHI: Dense fog covered the national capital on Sunday morning affecting visibility.
The fog was accompanied by cold winds. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the lowest temperature in Delhi today is 10 degree Celsius.
The weather department has forecast dense fog in isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
The Met Department has predicted rain for Delhi on February 3.
Meanwhile, Dehi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category. According the Central Pollution Control Board, Air Quality Index was logged at 340 at 8 am this morning.
An AQI rating is categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).
Cold weather conditions continue to grip the national capital, with residents seeking refuge in night shelters to escape the biting cold.
On Saturday night, many were seen huddled in shelters across areas like Nizamuddin and Lodhi Road, looking for warmth amid the harsh conditions.
The dip in morning and night temperatures is attributed to northwesterly winds coming from the Himalayas.