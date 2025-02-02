Priyanka Gandhi calls Modi, Kejriwal 'crybaby leaders,' says both are 'slaves of big industrialists'

"'Bring us out of jail, we will do as you say we are your slaves'. Someone was helping the British. They did not fight for your Independence and, therefore, they are unable to understand the nature of this country," Priyanka Gandhi said, slamming the BJP and the RSS.

The day the people of the country wake up, these people will not last long in power, she said.

"Why do we keep talking about the Constitution? (Because) this is your protective shield, this has given you equal rights, you have the same vote as the PM, this gives you reservation, this gives you strength. Therefore, protect this Constitution and in turn, it will protect you," she said.

Later, at a rally in Babarpur for party candidate Haji Mohammad Ishraq, Priyanka Gandhi said Modi frequently blames Nehru while Kejriwal blames Modi.

"Modi ji says that because of Nehru ji many works were stalled. For all the work he is unable to do, he immediately blames Nehru ji as an excuse. Kejriwal says that he is unable to work due to Modi ji. I haven't seen such crybaby leaders. I have not seen bigger cowards than them," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"I am the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, I have seen her break Pakistan into two parts. I laugh at their (Modi and Kejriwal) cowardice that they are unable to take even this small responsibility that they built roads and hospitals for you. Nehruji built AIIMS, IITs. What have they built?" she said.

"Remember that the person that does work doesn't blow his own trumpet. I saw it in Parliament yesterday during the Budget speech.

"They changed a tax slab and Modi ji was frantically beating the desk. I was thinking 'you have done the work and you are only clapping, let others clap at least'.

"In the entire Budget speech, there was no mention of inflation. It is because these people are disconnected from you. Did Modi come out during Covid and ask about the welfare of the people when they were dying on the roads?" she asked.

"He is only seen in polls and when there is no election, he is seen in the US, China, Japan Africa and big European countries, meeting and hugging and shaking hands of presidents and prime ministers," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that Modi is not seen in Seemapuri, Jangpura and Okhla in Delhi.

The people have spoilt his habit, she said.

She said she slapped her son only once but have scolded him many times when she saw that he was acquiring a bad habit and also did the same with her daughter.

"So you also explain and make leaders realise that when they come for election stages, they should tell us when our roads will be fine, when they will deal with the problem of traffic, when will the problem of pollution be solved. Teach the leaders a lesson," she said.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi said his politics emerged from the assertion that "I am honest and everyone is a thief".

Beware of those who say so, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Kejriwal came based on honesty but what happened? The liquor scam took place," she said.

"Modi ji said we are honest and these Congress people are thieves. What honesty has he shown in the last 10 years? He handed over the entire resources of the country to Adani-Ambani," she alleged.

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that whether it is Kejriwal or Modi, they are slaves of these big industrialists. Modi talks about "sheesh mahal".

For the BJP, it has become a major issue that Kejriwal built a "sheesh mahal" for himself and for AAP leaders, Modi made a "raj mahal."