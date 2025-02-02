Priyanka says no difference between PM Modi, Kejriwal

In her remarks at the rally in favour of party candidate Rajesh Lilothia, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The government has imposed GST on everything. Everything is expensive.” She said GST has been imposed on children’s school dress, socks, shoes, saree, bindi and copy-books. Petrol and diesel are expensive and there is inflation everywhere in the country, she said.

“Yesterday when the Budget was announced, there was no discussion on inflation, not a word was mentioned in the Budget speech,” she said.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi said his politics emerged from the assertion that “I am honest and everyone is a thief”. Beware of those who say so, Priyanka Gandhi said.

“Kejriwal came based on honesty but what happened? The liquor scam took place,” she said. “Modi ji said we are honest and these Congress people are thieves. What honesty has he shown in the last 10 years. He handed over the entire resources of the country to Adani-Ambani,” she alleged.

Priyanka alleged that whether it is Kejriwal or Modi, they are slaves of these big industrialists. Modi talks about “sheesh mahal”. For the BJP, it has become a major issue that Kejriwal built a “sheesh mahal” for himself and for AAP leaders, Modi made a “raj mahal”. “They (Modi and Kejriwal) are the same. They talk about honesty, do no work.”