BJP needs Baniya, Punjabi votes to win

On some of these seats their voter percentage is as high as 57 percent. Several organisations of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) are located in these areas and has a large presence of their cadres. These seats are replete with parks where regular ‘shakhas’ (meetings) of the RSS cadres are held. Despite such presence, in 2020 of these eight seats, BJP could win none. Are the migrant, Dalit and minority voters to be blamed for the saffron party’s pathetic performance on these seats?

These indicators showcase the need for a changed strategy from the past two polls for the BJP on the polling day this time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to establish contact with the booth level workers of the party by addressing them through the NaMo app. This has been done under what the party calls the ‘MeraBoothSabseMajboot’ programme.

Literarily translated, the slogan means my booth the strongest. This is the mantra which the Prime Minister has tried to drive into the thought process of the party workers. Studying the data and performances in the past assembly and parliament polls, the BJP will have to adopt an aggressive strategy on the polling day.

An analysis of the data, discounting the presence and the performance of the Congress in the polls, the BJP leaders and cadres would have to work towards raising the voter turnout to over 70 percent, and ensure that the majority of voters reaching the booth are their voters. This is what the Prime Minister had indicated through his dialogue with the voters.

The other scenario, which could help the BJP, is the improved performance by the Congress party. Though there are several Congress candidates who are putting up a very strong fight but how much would that materialise into seats is something which is not assessable as of now. In the event of their performance improving by several notches, it could give rise to an interesting post-poll scenario.

The crux of the analysis is that if the BJP has to win in the elections, its victory march should start from the 34 Baniya-Punjabi seats. If these seats once again go in the favour of Arvind Kejriwal, the chances for the saffron party returning to power after 27 years would remain very remote.

Sidharth Mishra

Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice